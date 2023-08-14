Brig. Gen. Harrell visits 15th MDG

Col. Stella Garcia, 15th Wing Medical Group commander, gives a 15th Wing Medical Group brief to Brig. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wortman, Chief of Medical Enlisted Forces for the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 10, 2023. Garcia spoke with Harrell about the Wing’s medical capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

