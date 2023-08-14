Col. Stella Garcia, 15th Wing Medical Group commander, gives a 15th Wing Medical Group brief to Brig. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wortman, Chief of Medical Enlisted Forces for the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 10, 2023. Garcia spoke with Harrell about the Wing’s medical capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|08.10.2023
|08.17.2023 22:04
|7978044
|230810-F-KU549-1003
|6299x4499
|2.13 MB
|HI, US
|1
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Harrell visits 15th MDG [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
