Spectators line the streets during the Aomori Nebuta Festival in Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. The event is an annual summer festival that attracts thousands of visitors from all over Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Location: AOMORI CITY, AOMORI, JP