Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Come and Join Us" - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023

    AOMORI CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators watch as a Nebuta float is pushed through the streets during the Aomori Nebuta Festival in Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. The floats being pushed are 9 meters wide, 7 meters deep and 5 meters tall, most of them resembling ancient warlords, historical characters, and kabuki characters from early Japanese history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 02:50
    Photo ID: 7975779
    VIRIN: 230805-F-KM882-1258
    Resolution: 5361x3567
    Size: 0 B
    Location: AOMORI CITY, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Come and Join Us" - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT