Spectators watch as a Nebuta float is pushed through the streets during the Aomori Nebuta Festival in Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. The floats being pushed are 9 meters wide, 7 meters deep and 5 meters tall, most of them resembling ancient warlords, historical characters, and kabuki characters from early Japanese history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

