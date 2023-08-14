Participants of the Aomori Nebuta Festival push a Nebuta float through the streets in Aomori City, Japan, Aug 5, 2023. It takes many individuals and teamwork to push one of the Nebuta floats which are 9 meters wide, 7 meters deep and 5 meters high, most of them resembling ancient warlords, historical characters, and kabuki characters from early Japanese history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
