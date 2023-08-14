Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Come and Join Us" - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023 [Image 3 of 6]

    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023

    AOMORI CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aomori Nebuta Festival participants and Haneto dancers bounce and chant down the streets in front of the crowd in Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. Haneto dancers encourage others to come and join them to dance through the streets with the music of Nebuta bayashi bands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 02:50
    Photo ID: 7975776
    VIRIN: 230805-F-KM882-1245
    Resolution: 4595x3057
    Size: 0 B
    Location: AOMORI CITY, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Come and Join Us" - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023
    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT