Aomori Nebuta Festival participants and Haneto dancers bounce and chant down the streets in front of the crowd in Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. Haneto dancers encourage others to come and join them to dance through the streets with the music of Nebuta bayashi bands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 02:50 Photo ID: 7975776 VIRIN: 230805-F-KM882-1245 Resolution: 4595x3057 Size: 0 B Location: AOMORI CITY, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Come and Join Us" - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.