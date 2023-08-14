Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Come and Join Us" - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    &quot;Come and Join Us&quot; - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023

    AOMORI CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A participant of the Aomori Nebuta Festival watches as the Nebuta floats are pushed through the streets in Aomori City, Japan, Aug 5, 2023. The Nebuta festival attracts thousands of visitors from all over Japan and occurs during Aomori City’s summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Location: AOMORI CITY, AOMORI, JP
    Japan
    Aomori
    Nebuta Festival

