A participant of the Aomori Nebuta Festival watches as the Nebuta floats are pushed through the streets in Aomori City, Japan, Aug 5, 2023. The Nebuta festival attracts thousands of visitors from all over Japan and occurs during Aomori City’s summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

