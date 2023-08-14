Participants of the Aomori Nebuta Festival circle up after reaching the end of the parade in Aomori City, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. It takes many individuals and teamwork to push one of the many Nebuta floats through the streets during the festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

Date Taken: 08.04.2023
Photo ID: 7975777
Location: AOMORI CITY, AOMORI, JP
This work, "Come and Join Us" - Aomori Nebuta Festival 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Koby Mitchell