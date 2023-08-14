ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 11, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Ulises Marin, right and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tristan Clancy, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), demonstrate baton handling strikes in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training, Aug. 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

