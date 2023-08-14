Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 7 of 9]

    ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training

    GUAM

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 11, 2023) – Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Apprentice Jason Ragen, right, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Robbie Aninzo, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training, Aug. 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 00:37
    This work, ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Emory S. Land
    ESL
    AS39

