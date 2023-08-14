U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 11, 2023) – Machinery Repairman Fireman Bryson Snyder, right, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Recruit Embry Linger, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training, Aug. 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 00:37
|Photo ID:
|7973370
|VIRIN:
|230811-N-KE573-1077
|Resolution:
|4114x5142
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT