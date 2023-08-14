ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 11, 2023) – Machinery Repairman Fireman Bryson Snyder, right, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Recruit Embry Linger, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training, Aug. 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

