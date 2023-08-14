ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 11, 2023) – Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Albert Wolford, above, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Washburn, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training, Aug. 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

