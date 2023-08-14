U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 11, 2023) – Yeoman 1st Class Jenae Kimber, right, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Timothy Waggoner, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training, Aug. 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 00:37 Photo ID: 7973377 VIRIN: 230811-N-MH959-1382 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.9 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.