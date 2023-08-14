Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 6 of 9]

    ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training

    GUAM

    08.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 11, 2023) – Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Jeremy Ou, left, and Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Roderick Short, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training, Aug. 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Emory S. Land
    ESL
    AS39

