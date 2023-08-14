U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 11, 2023) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Robbie Aninzo, left, sprays Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jamie Norris, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), with oleoresin capsicum during the security reaction force basic training, Aug. 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 00:37
|Photo ID:
|7973372
|VIRIN:
|230811-N-KE573-1100
|Resolution:
|6345x4230
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESL Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
