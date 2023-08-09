Marines Train with Canines

Mila, after performing her recovery job, rests with her ball during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. These animals can detect recently dead bodies and those who have been deceased for some time, even if the only remains are dried blood or fragments of bone. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

