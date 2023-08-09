Marines Train with Canines

U.S. Marines from Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve work with John Griggs and his canine Mila from Virginia Canines Recovery to train for personnel recovery during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Virginia Canines Recovery is an all-volunteer organization that train their canines to detect human remains to assist in recovery operations. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

