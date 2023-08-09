Marines Train with Canines

Mila, after performing her job gets to play ball with her trainer, John Griggs from Virginia Recovery Canines during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Virginia Recovery Canines is a volunteer group that assist law enforcement and the military. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

