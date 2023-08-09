Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Train with Canines [Image 4 of 6]

    Marines Train with Canines

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marines from Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve search a vehicle for non-transplant anatomical media (human remains) during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Mila the canine from Virginia Recovery Canines sat down next to the car which is her indication she has detected human remains. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7967916
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-PJ003-2225
    Resolution: 5994x3996
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Train with Canines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

