U.S. Marines from Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve search a vehicle for non-transplant anatomical media (human remains) during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. Mila the canine from Virginia Recovery Canines sat down next to the car which is her indication she has detected human remains. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 09:36 Photo ID: 7967916 VIRIN: 230810-Z-PJ003-2225 Resolution: 5994x3996 Size: 3.06 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Train with Canines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.