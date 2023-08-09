Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Carter, U.S. Marine, Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve briefs a class on personnel recovery during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Marines attended the class which was hosted by John Griggs and Angie Martindale from Virginia Recovery Canines where they discussed how they use canines to recover personnel. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 09:36 Photo ID: 7967913 VIRIN: 230810-Z-PJ003-2090 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.87 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Train with Canines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.