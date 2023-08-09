Marines Train with Canines

U.S. Marines from Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistic Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve moves out to a location where non-transplant anatomical media (human remains) were placed for recovery during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. This is the second year the all-volunteer Virginia Recovery Canines have attended Northern Strike to offer training with their dogs. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

