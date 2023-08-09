436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training

Airmen from the 436th Medical Group, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, and 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, Delaware, Airmen walk on the flight line during MEDIC-X training held at Dover AFB, Aug. 9, 2023. MEDIC-X is the Air Force Surgeon General’s Multi-Capable Airmen initiative to ensure all medical personnel, clinical and non-clinical, are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for future conflicts where resources may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

Date Taken: 08.09.2023
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
by SSgt Marco Gomez