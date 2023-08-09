436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training

Maj. Kemeshia Greene, right, 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron chief of aircrew training, Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, Delaware, teaches Team Dover Airmen how to load and unload injured patients from the C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. MEDIC-X is the Air Force Surgeon General’s Multi-Capable Airmen initiative to ensure all medical personnel, clinical and non-clinical, are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for future conflicts where resources may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

