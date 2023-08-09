436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training

Master Sgt. James Kreiman, 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, Delaware, instructs 436th Medical Group Airmen on procedures for patient evacuation on a stretcher during MEDIC-X training held at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. MEDIC-X is the Air Force Surgeon General’s Multi-Capable Airmen initiative to ensure all medical personnel, clinical and non-clinical, are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for future conflicts where resources may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
