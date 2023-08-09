Team Dover Airmen walk toward a C-17 Globemaster III parked on the flightline for MEDIC-X training held at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. MEDIC-X is the Air Force Surgeon General’s Multi-Capable Airmen initiative to ensure all medical personnel, clinical and non-clinical, are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for future conflicts where resources may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:10 Photo ID: 7967123 VIRIN: 230809-F-DJ256-1042 Resolution: 5444x3622 Size: 1.59 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.