    436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training [Image 1 of 10]

    436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Dover Airmen walk toward a C-17 Globemaster III parked on the flightline for MEDIC-X training held at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. MEDIC-X is the Air Force Surgeon General’s Multi-Capable Airmen initiative to ensure all medical personnel, clinical and non-clinical, are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for future conflicts where resources may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:10
    Photo ID: 7967123
    VIRIN: 230809-F-DJ256-1042
    Resolution: 5444x3622
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    TAGS

    Delaware
    MCA
    436th MDG
    142nd AES
    MEDIC-X

