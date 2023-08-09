Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training [Image 3 of 10]

    436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Dover Airmen take part in Aeromedical Evacuation training during a MEDIC-X exercise held at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. MEDIC-X is the Air Force Surgeon General’s Multi-Capable Airmen initiative to ensure all medical personnel, clinical and non-clinical, are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for future conflicts where resources may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:10
    Photo ID: 7967125
    VIRIN: 230809-F-DJ256-1176
    Resolution: 5366x3570
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training

    TAGS

    Delaware
    MCA
    436th MDG
    142nd AES
    MEDIC-X

