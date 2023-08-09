436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training

Team Dover Airmen practice the Military Acute Concussion Evaluation on each other during a MEDIC-X exercise held at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. MEDIC-X is the Air Force Surgeon General’s Multi-Capable Airmen initiative to ensure all medical personnel, clinical and non-clinical, are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for future conflicts where resources may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies) (Changes have been made to this photo to cover up an identification badge)

