Staff Sgt. Kristin Terry, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of Mental Health, carries out a Military Acute Concussion Evaluation on Senior Airman Timothy McCrary, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, during MEDIC-X training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. MEDIC-X is the Air Force Surgeon General’s Multi-Capable Airmen initiative to ensure all medical personnel, clinical and non-clinical, are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for future conflicts where resources may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)
|08.09.2023
|08.11.2023 17:10
|7967126
|230809-F-DJ256-1900
|5774x3842
|3.06 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|2
|0
436th MDG, 142nd AES enhance Multi-Capable Airmen skills during MEDIC-X training
