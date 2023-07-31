Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB [Image 10 of 10]

    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jonah Frazer, right, 512th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal apprentice, instructs Alex Szell, left, a student at POLYTECH High School, Woodside, Delaware, on how to wear an EOD protective helmet and suit during a tour of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2023. Thirty-four students toured various base units and met Airmen as part of the Second Annual POLYTECH Athletics’ Leadership Summit. The summit focused on assisting student athletes in becoming leaders who are committed to a lifetime of service, success and significance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 7959930
    VIRIN: 230802-F-BO262-1165
    Resolution: 3360x5040
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB
    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB
    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB
    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB
    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB
    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB
    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB
    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB
    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB
    POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Leadership Summit
    Student Athletes
    436th Airlift Wing
    POLYTECH High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT