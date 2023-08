POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB

Airman 1st Class John Skehan, right, 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, briefs students from POLYTECH High School, Woodside, Delaware, about repairs done to a C-5M Super Galaxy slat during a tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2023. Thirty-four students toured various base units and met Airmen as part of the Second Annual POLYTECH Athletics’ Leadership Summit. The summit focused on assisting student athletes in becoming leaders who are committed to a lifetime of service, success and significance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

