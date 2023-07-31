POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB

Staff Sgt. Brian Clouse, left, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron material handling equipment supervisor, gives instructions to Myra Glass, right, a student at POLYTECH High School, Woodside, Delaware, on how to operate an aircraft cargo loader during a tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2023. Thirty-four students toured various base units and met Airmen as part of the Second Annual POLYTECH Athletics’ Leadership Summit. The summit focused on assisting student athletes in becoming leaders who are committed to a lifetime of service, success and significance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

