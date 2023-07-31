Airman 1st Class Antonio DePaula, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generation vehicle and vehicular equipment maintenance journeyman, demonstrates the movements of an aircraft deicer to students from POLYTECH High School, Woodside, Delaware, during a tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2023. Thirty-four students toured various base units and met Airmen as part of the Second Annual POLYTECH Athletics’ Leadership Summit. The summit focused on assisting student athletes in becoming leaders who are committed to a lifetime of service, success and significance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 15:23 Photo ID: 7959917 VIRIN: 230802-F-BO262-1101 Resolution: 4887x3258 Size: 3.4 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.