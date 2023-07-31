POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB

Staff Sgt. Dylan Bulick, left, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, gives MWD Toni, the command to attack Senior Airman Eric Dairsow, right, 436th SFS MWD handler, as students from POLYTECH High School, Woodside, Delaware, watch the MWD demonstration on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2023. Thirty-four students toured various base units and met Airmen as part of the Second Annual POLYTECH Athletics’ Leadership Summit. The summit focused on assisting student athletes in becoming leaders who are committed to a lifetime of service, success and significance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US