POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB

Senior Airman George Denton, 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metal technology journeyman, watches Natalia Marlow, left, a student at POLYTECH High School, Woodside, Delaware, simulate welding using the AugmentedArc Augmented Reality Welding System during a tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2023. Thirty-four students toured various base units and met Airmen as part of the Second Annual POLYTECH Athletics’ Leadership Summit. The summit focused on assisting student athletes in becoming leaders who are committed to a lifetime of service, success and significance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

