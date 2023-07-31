Staff Sgt. Jamie Forslund, left, 436th Force Support Squadron Patterson Dining Facility assistant manager, answers questions from students at POLYTECH High School, Woodside, Delaware, during a tour of the dining facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2023. Thirty-four students toured various base units and met Airmen as part of the Second Annual POLYTECH Athletics’ Leadership Summit. The summit focused on assisting student athletes in becoming leaders who are committed to a lifetime of service, success and significance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

This work, POLYTECH High School student athletes visit Dover AFB [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.