The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland

U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey L. Campbell, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd DSB, uncase the unit colors during the brigade transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

