    The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland [Image 4 of 8]

    The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey L. Campbell, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd DSB, uncase the unit colors during the brigade transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 08:06
    Photo ID: 7956959
    VIRIN: 230807-A-CJ193-8544
    Resolution: 6531x4354
    Size: 12.66 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    This work, The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st
    DSTB
    Providers
    Dogface
    4thID
    DSSB

