The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland

U.S. Army Col. Julie Maxwell, the commander of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Campanella, the senior enlisted advisor of the 4th DSB, case the unit colors during the brigade transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2023. This ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another.

