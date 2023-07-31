The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland

U.S. Army Col. Julie Maxwell, the commander of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, stands in front of a formation during the brigade transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2023. This ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another.

