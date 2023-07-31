U.S. Army Col. Julie Maxwell, the commander of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, stands in front of a formation during the brigade transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2023. This ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 08:04
|Photo ID:
|7956961
|VIRIN:
|230806-A-CJ193-8645
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.82 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT