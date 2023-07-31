Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland [Image 7 of 8]

    The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Julie Maxwell, the commander of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, gives remarks during the brigade transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2023. This ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 08:03
    Photo ID: 7956962
    VIRIN: 230807-A-CJ193-8708
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    This work, The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

