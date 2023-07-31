The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland

U.S. Army Col. Julie Maxwell, the commander of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, gives remarks during the brigade transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2023. This ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another.

