U.S. Army Col. Julie Maxwell, the commander of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, renders a hand salute during the brigade transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2023. This ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another.

Location: POWIDZ, PL
This work, The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis