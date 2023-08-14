Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers assume mission in Europe

Photo By Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis | U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis | U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey L. Campbell, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd DSB, uncase the unit colors during the brigade transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 6, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade officially assumed responsibility for sustainment missions under the forward-deployed V Corps in Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. The brigade relieved the 4th Infantry Division’s 4th Division Sustainment Brigade during a transfer of authority ceremony in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 7, 2023. The 4th DSB now returns to Fort Carson, Colorado, concluding a deployment that began in January this year.



“Be confident that you are ready,” said Col. Julie Maxwell, commander of the 4th DSB. “As your team rolled into theater over the last couple of weeks, it was clear that your team is the right team to write the next chapter for sustainment in [area of operations] Victory. You play a critical role in guaranteeing the readiness of the U.S. combat credible force presence here in the European Theater.”



The 3rd DSB now leads a multi-composition force of logisticians that includes Army Reserve and National Guard units. The brigade will be responsible for completing future sustainment missions across as many as 13 countries and in support of multinational exercises alongside allies and security partners to develop military interoperability and deter adversaries, bolstering Euro-Atlantic security.



“Dogface Soldiers are the embodiment of grit and toughness, with the determination to win against any challenge, said Col. Jennifer McDonough, commander of the 3rd DSB. “We have a tremendous opportunity to build upon our skills, improve our knowledge, and sharpen our lethality during this rotation. Our alliance is truly “stronger together,” and are devoted to demonstrating our nation's commitment to the security and prosperity of our European allies and partners.”



The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade were among the first of the 3rd Infantry Division’s nearly 4,500 Soldiers deploying this summer to Europe as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners in Europe.