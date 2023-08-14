Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers assume mission in Europe

    The 3rd Sustainment Brigade assumes mission in Poland

    Photo By Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis | U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment...

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.07.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade officially assumed responsibility for sustainment missions under the forward-deployed V Corps in Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. The brigade relieved the 4th Infantry Division’s 4th Division Sustainment Brigade during a transfer of authority ceremony in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 7, 2023. The 4th DSB now returns to Fort Carson, Colorado, concluding a deployment that began in January this year.

    “Be confident that you are ready,” said Col. Julie Maxwell, commander of the 4th DSB. “As your team rolled into theater over the last couple of weeks, it was clear that your team is the right team to write the next chapter for sustainment in [area of operations] Victory. You play a critical role in guaranteeing the readiness of the U.S. combat credible force presence here in the European Theater.”

    The 3rd DSB now leads a multi-composition force of logisticians that includes Army Reserve and National Guard units. The brigade will be responsible for completing future sustainment missions across as many as 13 countries and in support of multinational exercises alongside allies and security partners to develop military interoperability and deter adversaries, bolstering Euro-Atlantic security.

    “Dogface Soldiers are the embodiment of grit and toughness, with the determination to win against any challenge, said Col. Jennifer McDonough, commander of the 3rd DSB. “We have a tremendous opportunity to build upon our skills, improve our knowledge, and sharpen our lethality during this rotation. Our alliance is truly “stronger together,” and are devoted to demonstrating our nation's commitment to the security and prosperity of our European allies and partners.”

    The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade were among the first of the 3rd Infantry Division’s nearly 4,500 Soldiers deploying this summer to Europe as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners in Europe.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 10:32
    Story ID: 451387
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
