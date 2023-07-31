Staff Sgt. Clement attends Family Day at Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center at Arden Hills Army Training Site, July 23, 2023. The 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Headquarters Battalion hosted a family day, with support from Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and the Minnesota Builder's Association, to honor the commitment that families make. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7953918
|VIRIN:
|230723-Z-SH375-1460
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Andrew Nayenga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT