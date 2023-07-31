Two guitarists and singer of 34th Infanty Division Red Devil Rock Band performing a song, during 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Family Day at Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, July 23, 2023. This band also featured a horn section in adition to the rock band. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:31 Photo ID: 7953915 VIRIN: 230723-Z-SH375-1321 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Andrew Nayenga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.