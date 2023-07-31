Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

Volunteers from Minnesota Builders Association serving food to families on 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Family Day at Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, July 23, 2023. The Minnesota Builders Association is a Beyond The Yellow Ribbon organization, an organization that volunteered to help soldiers and families throughout the entire day. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga)

