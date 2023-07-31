Brig. Gen. Derek Adams, Div. CMD Group, having a conversation about his Military Occupationa Specialty with Maj. Tim Grinde and Tim's family during 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Family Day at Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center, July 23, 2023. This event provided insight as to what soldiers do on a day-to-day basis. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 16:31
|Photo ID:
|7953917
|VIRIN:
|230723-Z-SH375-1389
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Andrew Nayenga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
