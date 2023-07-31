Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 9 of 11]

    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

    ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Multiple soldiers having conversation during 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Family Day at Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, July 23, 2023. This Family Day event gave soldiers the opportunity to connect with colleagues, and increase feelings of comraderie between each other. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:31
    Photo ID: 7953916
    VIRIN: 230723-Z-SH375-1362
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Andrew Nayenga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills
    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    34ID
    Red Bulls
    Family Day
    Partnership
    Minnesota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT