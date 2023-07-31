Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 6 of 11]

    Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

    ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Joe Fowler, Minnesota Building Trades, preparing food at 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Family Day, at Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, July 23, 2023. Joe is a committee member of Minnesota Building Trades, a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company who volunteered to assist soldiers and families througout the day. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga)

