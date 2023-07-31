Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills

Joe Fowler, Minnesota Building Trades, preparing food at 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Family Day, at Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, July 23, 2023. Joe is a committee member of Minnesota Building Trades, a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company who volunteered to assist soldiers and families througout the day. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 16:31
|Photo ID:
|7953913
|VIRIN:
|230723-Z-SH375-1233
|Resolution:
|5160x2868
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
