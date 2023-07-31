Joe Fowler, Minnesota Building Trades, preparing food at 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Family Day, at Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, July 23, 2023. Joe is a committee member of Minnesota Building Trades, a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company who volunteered to assist soldiers and families througout the day. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:31 Photo ID: 7953913 VIRIN: 230723-Z-SH375-1233 Resolution: 5160x2868 Size: 1.05 MB Location: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Andrew Nayenga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.