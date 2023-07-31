Spc. Ne Eh guiding a llama during 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Family Day, at Gen. John W. Vessey Readiness Center in Arden Hills, July 23, 2023. 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Family Day featured a llama petting zoo, rock climbing, a live band, and a dunk tank. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Nayenga)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 16:31
|Photo ID:
|7953912
|VIRIN:
|230723-Z-SH375-1230
|Resolution:
|5021x3339
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bulls celebrate family day at Arden Hills [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Andrew Nayenga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
