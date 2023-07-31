A member of Team Misawa celebrates winning the best dress contest during Misawa’s first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2023. Combat dining-in events are traced from Roman legions to second-century Viking warlords who held feasts to honor military victories as well as individual and unit achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 23:35
|Photo ID:
|7952138
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-VB704-1602
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
