Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in

Team Misawa members shoot water at other participants during Misawa’s first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2023. A combat dining-in is a military tradition that enhances the esprit de corps of a unit and enables enlisted service members of all ranks to create a bond in a simulated wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

