Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in

Members of Team Misawa pose together prior to Misawa’s first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2023. A combat dining-in is a military tradition consisting of a dinner with bizarre rules, water fights, informal uniforms, and various other events that are conducted to enhance esprit de corps and strengthen unit morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

